Avery Dennison (AVY) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.22.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.07. 27,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.26. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $123.67.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 3.83%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

