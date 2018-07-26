AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Holdings Raised by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 32.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 37,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 86.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,321,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $172.50 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $152.65 and a 52 week high of $193.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.37.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.16). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.21%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.32.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 288 apartment communities containing 84,162 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and 15 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.