Autodesk (ADSK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Autodesk faces significant product concentration risk as it derives a significant portion of its revenues from a handful of products like AUTOCAD and AUTOCAD LT. Although it is making continuous efforts to diversify its revenues, future decline in demand for any of these products will affect the company’s growth adversely. Additionally, the company’s uneven top-line growth in the recent past has made it over dependent on cost-saving programs to generate earnings growth. Shares underperformed the industry in the past year. However, Autodesk is well positioned to capitalize on the rapid adoption of computer-aided designing and manufacturing in both its domestic and overseas markets. The company is also benefiting from its investment in digital infrastructure like e-store and EBA programs.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.60.

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.28, a P/E/G ratio of 290.79 and a beta of 1.70. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $142.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.49 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $48,349.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $1,844,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,471 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $100,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $102,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $116,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,142.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 53.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

