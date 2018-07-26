Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases Shares of 11,915 Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 27.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,829,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,859,000 after buying an additional 398,071 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,444,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,122,000 after buying an additional 268,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,644,000 after buying an additional 251,214 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 306.0% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,561,000 after buying an additional 235,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $25,784,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingredion news, Chairman Ilene S. Gordon sold 28,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $3,132,937.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 252,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,083,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INGR opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $146.28.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Stephens lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

