Aurora Investment Counsel Increases Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 42.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,997 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 533.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,855,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after buying an additional 1,562,477 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4,869.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,232,167 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,123,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,524,000.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment opened at $47.60 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $65.12.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Stephen M. King sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,298,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $84,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,320.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,700 shares of company stock worth $5,330,210. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAY. ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

