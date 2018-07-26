AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of AudioCodes in a report released on Tuesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst D. Netis now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AudioCodes’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of AudioCodes opened at $8.95 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $249.67 million, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth $118,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in AudioCodes by 154.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in AudioCodes by 65.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in AudioCodes by 37.4% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 10.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 73,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments; MobilityPLUS, a mobile VoIP solution; VocaNOM call routing products; SmartTAP call recording products; Auto Attendant, a tool for managing inbound calls and delivery services; Fax Server, a tool for managing inbound and outbound enterprise fax transmissions; SIP Phone Support, a value-added application for SBC and gateways; signal processor chips; communications boards; and voice and data logging hardware integration board products.

