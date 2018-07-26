Attunity (ATTU) Trading Up 1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) were up 1% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 17,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 140,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Attunity had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Attunity from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Attunity in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Attunity from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Attunity in the second quarter worth $162,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Attunity in the first quarter worth $242,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Attunity by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Attunity by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Attunity in the second quarter worth $1,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $263.71 million, a PE ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Attunity Company Profile

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

