Attunity (ATTU) PT Raised to $20.00

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATTU. ValuEngine raised shares of Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Attunity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Attunity opened at $15.90 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Attunity has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.71 million, a PE ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Attunity had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. research analysts anticipate that Attunity will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Attunity by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,788,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Attunity by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares during the period. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Attunity Company Profile

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

