AT&T (T) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. AT&T updated its FY18 guidance to $3.50 range EPS.

Shares of AT&T traded up $0.23, reaching $30.48, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 536,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,460,304. AT&T has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.90 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.80 to $31.17 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

