Atria Investments LLC Takes $337,000 Position in Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 27.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 9.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 73,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 15.7% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles A. Alutto sold 13,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $814,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,189.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles A. Alutto sold 14,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $896,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,024.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,375 shares of company stock worth $13,411,695. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Shares of Stericycle opened at $69.76 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.48 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

