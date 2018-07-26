Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Wayfair Inc (W)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of W. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 233.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $54,549.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,246.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 18,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $2,009,975.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,445 shares in the company, valued at $12,853,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,654 shares of company stock worth $19,838,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $125.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $128.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 31,507.11%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Wayfair to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

