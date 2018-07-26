Atmos Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million (ATMOS)

Atmos (CURRENCY:ATMOS) traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Atmos has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atmos has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $1,048.00 worth of Atmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atmos coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00098248 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000449 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00029051 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000951 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos Coin Profile

Atmos (CRYPTO:ATMOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Atmos’ total supply is 110,613,726 coins and its circulating supply is 100,613,726 coins. The official message board for Atmos is medium.com/@thenovusphere . Atmos’ official Twitter account is @thenovusphere . The official website for Atmos is novusphere.io

Atmos Coin Trading

Atmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

