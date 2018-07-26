Athene (ATH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Athene (NYSE:ATH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Athene had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Athene to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Athene opened at $44.84 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Athene has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Athene in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Athene from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

