Astronics (ATRO) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Astronics opened at $38.96 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.86. Astronics has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). Astronics had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $179.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Astronics will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

