Astec Industries (ASTE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASTE. BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Astec Industries from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. Brock sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,227,637.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 316.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

