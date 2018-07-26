Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 47.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Walt Disney by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,150,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Walt Disney by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,334,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $143,452,000 after buying an additional 353,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Vetr downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.04 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.30.

Shares of DIS opened at $111.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $114.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $15,048,266.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,153,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.