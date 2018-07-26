Ashford Hospitality Prime (AHP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

AHP opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Ashford Hospitality Prime has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $333.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Ashford Hospitality Prime Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Prime is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

