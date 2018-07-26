Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Clorox Co (CLX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Clorox by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.31. 46,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $150.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 107.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.78%.

Clorox announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

