Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,201,556,000 after buying an additional 4,561,249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,528,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,683 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 1,525,075 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 1,498,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,057,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,080,000 after buying an additional 1,050,234 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.12. The stock had a trading volume of 592,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,989,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The stock has a market cap of $484.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Alibaba Group to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.18.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

