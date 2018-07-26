Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $9.50 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.2% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,639. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $78.97 and a one year high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

In related news, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 14,555 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $1,512,701.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,312.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $113.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

