Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in FMC Corp (FMC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 61,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 8,449.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 40,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 39,714 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 42,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of FMC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of FMC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 72,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $6,364,172.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,528,791.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $319,782.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.16. 17,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $72.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 22.69%. FMC’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

