Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Thursday.

AJG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $71.20. 1,400,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.77.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 15,672 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $1,084,972.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,639 shares in the company, valued at $598,077.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. bought 9,090 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.11 per share, for a total transaction of $600,939.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,754.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,678,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,875,000 after purchasing an additional 265,202 shares during the period. Thomaspartners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 3,666,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,010,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,483,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,970,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,438,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,846,000 after buying an additional 24,930 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,207,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,016,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

