Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory Group LLC

RFG Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 250,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 68,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co opened at $71.16 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $552,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. acquired 9,090 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.11 per share, with a total value of $600,939.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,754.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

