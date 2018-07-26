ARP Americas LP Sells 5,407 Shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (IPCC)

ARP Americas LP reduced its holdings in Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ:IPCC) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. Infinity Property and Casualty comprises approximately 1.0% of ARP Americas LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Infinity Property and Casualty were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infinity Property and Casualty in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Property and Casualty stock opened at $142.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $150.65.

Infinity Property and Casualty (NASDAQ:IPCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $364.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.50 million. Infinity Property and Casualty had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. research analysts forecast that Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPCC. BidaskClub cut shares of Infinity Property and Casualty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Property and Casualty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Infinity Property and Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal auto insurance products in the United States. The company offers nonstandard, commercial, and classic collector auto insurance products. It also provides reinsurance products and services. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers.

