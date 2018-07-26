ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 93.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT traded up $0.52, hitting $23.48, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,724. The company has a market cap of $961.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.56. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 53.83%. analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain acquired 1,421 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $32,484.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

