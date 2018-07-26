Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32, reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate traded up $0.13, hitting $14.05, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 91,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,659. The company has a market cap of $399.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.55. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 100.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 194.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 297,287 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $794,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 48,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $587,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

