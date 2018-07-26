Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) will announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97. Arch Coal reported earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full year earnings of $10.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $12.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $11.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arch Coal.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($1.35). Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $575.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCH. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “$79.11” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners set a $106.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

NYSE ARCH traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $85.00. 291,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,822. Arch Coal has a 12 month low of $68.95 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 4,086.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 24.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

