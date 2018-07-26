ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) (MT) Receives €34.68 Average PT from Analysts

ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) (AMS:MT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €35.15 ($41.35).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Cfra set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (EPA) traded up €0.20 ($0.24), reaching €26.65 ($31.35), during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 5,510,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,000. ArcelorMittal SA has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

