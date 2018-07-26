Arca Biopharma (ABIO) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

Media coverage about Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arca Biopharma earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.4985299550856 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Arca Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Arca Biopharma stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Arca Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20).

Arca Biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction.

