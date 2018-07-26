ARbit 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $620.00 (ARB)

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One ARbit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARbit has a total market capitalization of $20,141.00 and $620.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARbit has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARbit alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded down 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ARbit Coin Profile

ARbit (CRYPTO:ARB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 8,203,320 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit

Buying and Selling ARbit

ARbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.