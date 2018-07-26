Aramark (ARMK) Position Lowered by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MANA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MANA Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aramark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 218,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Aramark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Aramark by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Aramark opened at $40.66 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aramark has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $46.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

