Aqua America Inc (WTR) Position Boosted by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,087,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,925,000 after purchasing an additional 377,415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 23,459 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aqua America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after buying an additional 35,936 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aqua America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 221,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Aqua America traded up $0.31, hitting $36.91, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 22,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,769. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Aqua America Inc has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $39.55.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Aqua America had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.85%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

