AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Position Raised by BTIM Corp.

BTIM Corp. boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises approximately 1.3% of BTIM Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. BTIM Corp. owned about 1.55% of AptarGroup worth $90,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,366,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,069,000 after acquiring an additional 194,562 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,872,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,837,000 after acquiring an additional 282,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,923,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,770,000 after acquiring an additional 313,441 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,739,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 754,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,748,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $94.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.55. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.97 and a 1 year high of $96.83. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

In related news, Director King W. Harris sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $4,664,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $2,299,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,127,457.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,656,266 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

