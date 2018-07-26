Apple (AAPL) PT Raised to $232.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAPL. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $194.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 52-week low of $147.30 and a 52-week high of $194.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 38,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,748,771.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,059,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,783.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,224,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,738 shares of company stock valued at $31,247,951. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Marcus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the first quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

