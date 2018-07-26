Aphelion (APH) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $205,857.00

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Aphelion has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aphelion token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001911 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Aphelion has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $205,857.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aphelion

Aphelion was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,696,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aphelion is aphelion.org . The official message board for Aphelion is aphelion.org/blog.html . Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken

Buying and Selling Aphelion

Aphelion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aphelion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aphelion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

