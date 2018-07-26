Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management has set its Q2 guidance at $0.57-$0.61 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $2.39-$2.49 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $247.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AIV stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 1,318 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $54,196.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 184 communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

