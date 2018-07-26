ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 165.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the second quarter worth $103,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the first quarter worth $107,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the first quarter worth $110,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “$10.45” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $512.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.17 million. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 99.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

