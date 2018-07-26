ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.9786114369814 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NLY opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $512.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.17 million. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 99.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. equities analysts forecast that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

