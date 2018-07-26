Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Position Lifted by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.04.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $5.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.71. 118,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,353. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $91.70 and a 1-year high of $126.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

