Analyzing Vale (VALE) & Fission Uranium (FCUUF)

Vale (NYSE: VALE) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Vale pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fission Uranium does not pay a dividend. Vale pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Vale has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vale and Fission Uranium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 0 5 10 0 2.67 Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vale presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential downside of 1.19%. Fission Uranium has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 308.16%. Given Fission Uranium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Vale.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 13.53% 14.68% 6.67% Fission Uranium N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vale and Fission Uranium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $33.97 billion 2.15 $5.51 billion $1.35 10.37 Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$7.80 million N/A N/A

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium.

Summary

Vale beats Fission Uranium on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vale Company Profile

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel, as well as its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

