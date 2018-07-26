Analyzing USA Compression Partners (USAC) and DCP Midstream (DCP)

USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) and DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

USA Compression Partners has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DCP Midstream has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares USA Compression Partners and DCP Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Compression Partners -1.88% 2.54% 0.98% DCP Midstream 2.24% 3.08% 1.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of USA Compression Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of DCP Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of DCP Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

USA Compression Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. DCP Midstream pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. USA Compression Partners pays out 1,312.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DCP Midstream pays out 588.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares USA Compression Partners and DCP Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Compression Partners $280.22 million 5.42 $11.44 million $0.16 105.63 DCP Midstream $8.46 billion 0.74 $229.00 million $0.53 82.51

DCP Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than USA Compression Partners. DCP Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USA Compression Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for USA Compression Partners and DCP Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Compression Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75 DCP Midstream 2 5 5 0 2.25

USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.78%. DCP Midstream has a consensus price target of $39.73, indicating a potential downside of 9.15%. Given USA Compression Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe USA Compression Partners is more favorable than DCP Midstream.

Summary

DCP Midstream beats USA Compression Partners on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It also provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 1,799,781 horsepower in its fleet. It serves oil companies; and independent producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression GP, LLC operates as the general partner of USA Compression Partners, LP. The company was formerly known as Compression Holdings, LP, and changed its name to USA Compression Partners, LP in June 2011. USA Compression Partners, LP was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of February 13, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and NGLs pipelines with operations in 17 states. The company serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

