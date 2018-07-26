Analyzing Superconductor Technologies (SCON) and CalAmp (CAMP)

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ: SCON) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of CalAmp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CalAmp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Superconductor Technologies and CalAmp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 CalAmp 0 3 5 0 2.63

Superconductor Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 490.55%. CalAmp has a consensus target price of $26.71, suggesting a potential upside of 15.75%. Given Superconductor Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Superconductor Technologies is more favorable than CalAmp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and CalAmp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies $450,000.00 139.08 -$9.52 million ($0.91) -5.58 CalAmp $365.91 million 2.23 $16.61 million $0.92 25.09

CalAmp has higher revenue and earnings than Superconductor Technologies. Superconductor Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CalAmp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies -1,317.27% -139.63% -121.99% CalAmp 7.45% 17.26% 7.21%

Summary

CalAmp beats Superconductor Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless networking products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, and fixed and mobile wireless gateways and routers; telematics cloud platform applications; and software as a service applications. The company sells its products and services to customers in the transportation, government, construction, and automotive markets through direct sales organization, a network of licensees, and sales representatives, as well as through Websites and digital presence. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

