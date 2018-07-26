Analyzing SINA (SINA) and Qualys (QLYS)

SINA (NASDAQ: SINA) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SINA and Qualys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINA 0 0 6 0 3.00 Qualys 0 7 6 0 2.46

SINA presently has a consensus target price of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.18%. Qualys has a consensus target price of $79.83, suggesting a potential downside of 17.53%. Given SINA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SINA is more favorable than Qualys.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of SINA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Qualys shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SINA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Qualys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SINA and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINA 8.40% 4.18% 2.76% Qualys 11.40% 11.88% 7.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SINA and Qualys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINA $1.58 billion 3.82 $156.56 million $2.09 40.51 Qualys $230.83 million 16.35 $40.44 million $0.90 107.56

SINA has higher revenue and earnings than Qualys. SINA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SINA has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualys has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qualys beats SINA on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. The company also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers discovery products to help users discover content; self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and services. Further, the company offers online payment, online loan facilitation, games, VIP membership, and data licensing services. Additionally, it provides mobile value added services, which allow users to receive news and information, download ring tones, mobile games and pictures, customize caller ring back tones, and participate in dating and friendship communities. SINA Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers and resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

