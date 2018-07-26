Analyzing Penn National Gaming (PENN) & Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Sunstone Hotel Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Penn National Gaming does not pay a dividend. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Penn National Gaming and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn National Gaming $3.15 billion 1.00 $473.46 million $8.98 3.80 Sunstone Hotel Investors $1.19 billion 3.12 $145.37 million $1.22 13.52

Penn National Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Sunstone Hotel Investors. Penn National Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunstone Hotel Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Penn National Gaming and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn National Gaming 17.04% -92.84% 1.61% Sunstone Hotel Investors 10.28% 4.41% 2.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Penn National Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Penn National Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Penn National Gaming has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Penn National Gaming and Sunstone Hotel Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn National Gaming 0 3 8 0 2.73 Sunstone Hotel Investors 1 7 3 0 2.18

Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $35.90, suggesting a potential upside of 5.09%. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus target price of $16.81, suggesting a potential upside of 1.96%. Given Penn National Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Penn National Gaming is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Summary

Penn National Gaming beats Sunstone Hotel Investors on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of May 7, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

