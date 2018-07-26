Analyzing First Foundation (FFWM) and Marlin Business Services (MRLN)

First Foundation (NASDAQ: FFWM) and Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

First Foundation has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marlin Business Services has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Foundation and Marlin Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 16.05% 10.22% 0.86% Marlin Business Services 26.17% 11.98% 2.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Foundation and Marlin Business Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $175.52 million 4.12 $27.58 million $0.97 19.08 Marlin Business Services $119.05 million 3.22 $25.29 million $1.50 20.57

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Marlin Business Services. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marlin Business Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Foundation and Marlin Business Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 1 3 0 2.75 Marlin Business Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Foundation currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.85%. Marlin Business Services has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.00%. Given First Foundation’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Marlin Business Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Marlin Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of First Foundation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Marlin Business Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Marlin Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Foundation does not pay a dividend. Marlin Business Services pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Marlin Business Services beats First Foundation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, charitable and business ownership issues, and issues faced by executives of publicly-traded companies; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment. The company also offers property insurance coverage for its financed equipment; and operates a commercial bank that issues certificates of deposit and money market demand accounts, as well as provides small business loans. Marlin Business Services Corp. provides its solutions through a network of independent commercial equipment dealers and national account programs, as well as through direct solicitation and relationships with select lease and loan brokers. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

