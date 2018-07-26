Analyzing Altair Engineering (ALTR) & Cheetah Mobile (CMCM)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ: ALTR) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Altair Engineering and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering N/A -330.75% -6.17% Cheetah Mobile 27.03% 33.45% 20.36%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altair Engineering and Cheetah Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 0 3 5 0 2.63 Cheetah Mobile 1 3 0 0 1.75

Altair Engineering currently has a consensus price target of $35.14, indicating a potential downside of 3.59%. Cheetah Mobile has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.64%. Given Cheetah Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cheetah Mobile is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altair Engineering and Cheetah Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $333.33 million 6.91 -$99.40 million ($0.63) -57.86 Cheetah Mobile $764.61 million 1.72 $207.21 million N/A N/A

Cheetah Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Altair Engineering.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Altair Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats Altair Engineering on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering. The company also offers client engineering services to support customers with long-term ongoing product design and development services, as well as consulting, training, and support services. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones. Its utility products also comprise Cheetah Keyboard, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled application; Photo Grid, a photo collage application for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lock screen with notifications and security; Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices; and SafeWallet, a mobile digital wallet. In addition, the company offers Live.me, a live video streaming application; and Cheez, an interactive short video application. Further, it provides mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, Dancing Line, Arrow.io, Tap Tap Fish, and Tap Tap Dash; and Cheetah Voicepod, an AI-based smart speaker. Additionally, the company offers mobile advertising platform; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; and cloud-based data analytics engines, as well as mobile advertising, and Web and mobile games publisher services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

