Analysts Set VBI Vaccines Inc (VBIV) Price Target at $11.50

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

VBIV has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th.

VBI Vaccines opened at $2.27 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 4,607.13%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Baxter bought 11,000 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,431.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francisco Diaz-Mitoma purchased 10,000 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,958.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,100 shares of company stock worth $84,051. Corporate insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 78,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 29,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.

