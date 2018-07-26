Analysts Set Raymond James (RJF) PT at $102.40

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $220,167.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James traded down $3.87, hitting $93.39, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,079. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.17). Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

