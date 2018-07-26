Analysts Set Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) PT at $23.79

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. B. Riley upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,227. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 5.14.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

