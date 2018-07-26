Analysts Set Inmarsat Plc (ISAT) Target Price at $575.71

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 575.71 ($7.62).

ISAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 420 ($5.56) to GBX 440 ($5.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 810 ($10.72) to GBX 610 ($8.07) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.56) target price (up from GBX 410 ($5.43)) on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 430 ($5.69) to GBX 365 ($4.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

Inmarsat traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06), reaching GBX 554.20 ($7.34), during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,000. Inmarsat has a 12 month low of GBX 381.20 ($5.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 865 ($11.45).

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

